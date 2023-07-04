Manawatū European Model Railway Club's engine shed layout will be on show at Rail X.

It’s all aboard for the biennial Rail X train this weekend as the model train show returns to Palmerston North.

There will be more than 20 working train layouts, large and small, from the lower North Island.

Layouts are based on British, European, US and NZR systems, from vintage to modern.

There will also be Lego and Meccano displays.

Trade stands will be selling model trains/sets, locos, rolling stock, scenery, buildings, cars, trucks and books.

The show is organised by clubs Scale Rails and Manawatū European Model Railway Club.

About 3000 people attended the 2021 show.

The Details

What: Rail X

When: July 8 and 9, 10am-4pm

Where: Barber Hall

Tickets: Adults $10, children $5, family $30