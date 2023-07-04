It’s all aboard for the biennial Rail X train this weekend as the model train show returns to Palmerston North.
There will be more than 20 working train layouts, large and small, from the lower North Island.
Layouts are based on British, European, US and NZR systems, from vintage to modern.
There will also be Lego and Meccano displays.
Trade stands will be selling model trains/sets, locos, rolling stock, scenery, buildings, cars, trucks and books.
The show is organised by clubs Scale Rails and Manawatū European Model Railway Club.
About 3000 people attended the 2021 show.
The Details
What: Rail X
When: July 8 and 9, 10am-4pm
Where: Barber Hall
Tickets: Adults $10, children $5, family $30