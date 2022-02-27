This building of an infantry assault bridge, across the lake at Linton Camp, was part of a 1975 engineering display. Learn about the history of the NZ Army Staff College on March 10.

We should be well back into normal activity by now. We're closer to Easter than we are to Christmas, and the early mornings have a hint of autumn about them that signal summer is nearly over. This would normally also signal an uplift in arts activity, but, well, you know.

Still, all is not doom and gloom. Our resilient arts and events sectors are doing their very best to keep us entertained, informed, challenged, and surprised, and I have a few choice opportunities to share with you this month.

Square Edge Community Arts is celebrating International Women's Day (which is also my birthday - fitting as I am both international and a woman) with a major exhibition of women's work. Artists identifying as women have been invited to submit work that addresses the kaupapa "break the bias" and I'm informed, by someone knowledgeable about this kind of thing, there are some stunning works to show. The free exhibition opens on March 4.

On March 10, the Midday Monthly Military Presentation returns, with Lt Col Dr Peter Wood (NZ Wars Study Centre director) marking the 80th anniversary of the NZ Army Staff College at Massey University and Linton Camp. Hosted at Globe Theatre, entry is by $3 donation to the NZ Engineers Charitable Trust. This programme is part of the heritage programming of the City Library, and there's more information on its website.

Te Manawa continues its usual innovative approach, offering an online art experience that combines a tour of Jack Trolove's exhibition Keening with an art class. Join Te Manawa staff Andi and Kirsty to discuss Trolove's work and style, and then have a crack at making art using the paintings as inspiration, all from the comfort of home. Events are taking place every Tuesday to March 22 and cost $10 a person. Visit the booking website for more information and to secure your spot.

If you're inspired to try something new, or even to build on existing skills, let me draw to your attention to Splatter, now open on Princess St. It offers creative workshops for all ages in carpentry, pottery, copper foil leadlights and so much more.

Centrepoint has rejigged its 2022 programme following the postponement of Timber!, so if you've not caught up with that it's worth checking its website for new dates. Globe Theatre continues its now legendary rescheduling of a busy programme, this month offering The Big Bike Film Night on Saturday, March 5 at 7pm. The night is on a mission to bring us the best cycling short films from around the world.

Comedy Hub is back with its Fresh and Funny Open Mic Night on Wednesday, March 9, 7.30pm, when Samantha Hannah from Scotland hosts some Palmy favourites and out-of-town guests. The Sunday Matinee Series also returns, with March 20 offering a chance to hear from Caitline Morris on cello, and Andrew Atkins on piano.

My heartfelt thanks go out – first, to the staff of our city venues who are working so hard to run safe, well-managed events - and second, to you if you're managing to be out there supporting our arts sector. Stay safe, keep smiling behind your masks. This too shall pass. I'll be back next month with the usual surprising array of the things there are to do in our wonderful city.

• Rachel Bowen is an arts enthusiast, sometime actor and, as a Palmerston North city councillor, chairwoman of the council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee. The views expressed here are her own.