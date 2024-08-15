“She had a stint in PICU (paediatric intensive care unit) with sepsis which was extremely frightening.”

Roanne, who wrote a book called A Duck-Shaped Octopus about her daughter’s cancer journey, said blood and plasma transfusions were lifesaving.

“Quinn simply would not have survived cancer treatment without blood products as her red cells and platelets were so dangerously low at times.”

She said Quinn loved getting blood transfusions and called it her “go-go juice”.

“It was quite incredible to see a lethargic, irritable, whining child suddenly smile and burst back into life soon after a transfusion.”

Quinn Hautapu as a child with her platelet transfusion.

Roanne used a quote from her book to describe people who donated blood and plasma – “Love is not what you say, love is what you do”.

“I think the altruistic giving from donors – what they do is pure love.”

Quinn has been cancer-free for 10 years now but is still living with the consequences of the stroke and all the other issues childhood cancer can cause.

She was a national ambassador for the NZ Child Cancer Foundation in 2014 and is currently on the leadership team for CanTeen Aotearoa, as well as the consumer advisory group for AYA Cancer Network Aotearoa.

This week is National Blood Donor Week, and New Zealand Blood Service is encouraging more people to join their campaign and donate plasma to help people like Quinn.

Demand for plasma, which is considered liquid gold as it is vital for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and countless other conditions, has risen by 30% over the last three years.

New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) acting chief executive Josh Bankers said this rise is due to factors like an ageing and growing population, increased instances of cancers and earlier diagnoses of cancers, more treatment paths for people with autoimmune disorders (many of whom require regular plasma transfusions), and the ongoing advancement of plasma-based therapies.

“Plasma can be turned into 11 lifesaving treatments, and is used for more than 50 illnesses.”

In addition, he said, plasma helps treat burn victims, kidney patients and helps provide a vital clotting factor for people with bleeding disorders.

In New Zealand, just 17,435 people are currently registered as plasma donors. To keep up with current demand, 2100 plasma donations are needed every week, but the actual number of donations made each week is about 1850 on average.

People can donate plasma in Palmerston North and Wellington as well as Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Christchurch and Dunedin. Plasma donations can be made every two weeks, and take around 45 minutes. Plasma is collected via a process called apheresis. Red cells and platelets are returned to the donor and only the plasma component is kept.

To donate blood or plasma, make an appointment at www.nzblood.co.nz.

Find out if you’re eligible to donate at www.nzblood.co.nz/become-a-donor/am-i-eligible/eligibility-quiz/.

