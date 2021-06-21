Pūoro o te Ngākau - Music of the Heart celebrates city's sesquicentennial

Toi Warbrick are Virginia and Warren Warbrick. They will perform selected pieces of their work KONO at Puoro o te Ngakau - Music of the Heart on June 26. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North Choral Society director Alison Stewart wanted to assemble a performance to celebrate 150 years of Palmerston North, with as much local content as possible. But she thought, "how does the choral society cover 150 years with local material"?

Then Stewart remembered a 2018 performance by Palmerston North's Warren and Virginia Warbrick at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. So the die was cast.

Warren and Virginia, who perform as Toi Warbrick, would cover the foundation of our lands and the early years with contemporary art music from KONO: Song cycle of a new town. The choral society would couple with locally inspired choral music, exploring Palmerston North and its dynamic heritage up to the present.

KONO is a pick-a-path historical and interactive story told through voice, song and Māori musical instruments.

Beginning with the mighty tree-spirit, Okatia, creating the gorge, and Haunui-a-nania naming the Manawatū Awa (river), through to notable Rangitāne whakataukī (proverbs) and ballads. Two composers feature - Manaaki Tibble from Palmerston North and Pepe Becker from Wellington.

The choral society will then move into the 19th century and beyond, accompanied by Guy Donaldson, piano, with Lindsay Yeo, baritone. Yeo was on stage earlier this year as Billy Flynn in Act Three Productions' Chicago.

The centrepiece is Songs of Home, a five-part work by Palmerston North composer Graham Parsons. It was commissioned for the choral society's centenary in 2019.



The choir will also perform songs from composers Helen Caskie and David Hamilton.

The Details

What: Pūoro o te Ngākau - Music of the Heart

When: Saturday, June 26, 3pm

Where: St Peter's Church, Ruahine St

Tickets: adults $20, students $10, under 12s free, at the door.