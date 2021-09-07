Presbyterian New Church Roslyn whips up outdoor activities for children

One of the activity eggs that is part of Presbyterian New Church Roslyn's Spring in Action exercise programme for kids. Photo / Judith Lacy

Presbyterian New Church Roslyn has sprung into action and laid nine activity eggs for children in the grounds of its Main St West church.

The Spring into Action eggs are repurposed from a community activity the church did at Easter, children and families team leader Pam Fawcett says.

The eggs appeared on August 31 and will remain at the former St David's Church, opposite Memorial Park, as long as schools and playgrounds are closed by Covid-19 restrictions.

"We hope it is giving families something free and local that they can do while they are out for a walk or passing on their way to get supplies," Fawcett says.

"Families can keep to their bubbles and do most of the exercises without touching something that someone else has just touched before them."

The nine exercises include star jumps, stair running, bunny hops, and walking backwards up the ramp.

There are also maths challenges to keep the activities fresh and exercise the mind as well as the body.