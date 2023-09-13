Before Instagram, people let their friends and family know they were on holiday by sending postcards.

Before Instagram, people let their friends and family know they were on holiday by sending postcards.

This Sunday, people can take a trip down memory lane at the Postcard and Collectables Fair.

The New Zealand Postcard Society is holding its 40th anniversary convention in Palmerston North, and on Sunday will host the fair at the Community Leisure Centre.

Sellers from Wellington, Kāpiti, Wairarapa, Hamilton and Manawatū will stock about 40 sales tables with postcards, stamps, coins and other collectables.

Collectors can hunt for treasured items, and you might find childhood treasures you can’t resist purchasing.

Some sellers will assess postcards, stamps or coins you bring and give you an approximate value. Ask for a quote with a view to selling.

Postcard collecting’s golden days were during the early years of the 20th century, when no respectable home would be without a postcard album. Postcard collecting is regaining popularity, especially for local and social historians. They provide visual references of places and things long gone.

Entry is free and the fair runs from 10am-4pm.