A police operation is under way in Hokowhitu. Photo / Bevan Conley

Palmerston North residents have been advised to avoid the area near the Ruahine St/Roxburgh Cres intersection this morning due to a pre-planned police operation.

People could expect to see police in the area but there was not believed to be any risk to the public, police said.

Police had spoken with a primary school nearby and there were no concerns for pupils.