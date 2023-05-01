Strike Up the Band is performing in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

Strike Up the Band will perform in Palmerston North this month.

The concert is sure to have seniors swaying in their seats, transported to a bygone era by the velvet voices and the smooth sounds of New Zealand’s finest instrumentalists.

Strike Up the Band features the sultry voices of Operatunity principal resident artist Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, NZ singer-actor Isaac Pawson - who audiences may recognise from his recent stint in Shortland Street, award-winning soprano Kelly Lim Harris, and Vanessa Kelly - one-half of the iconic 90s Kiwi pop duo Deep Obsession.

The singers will be joined by a sizzling live band featuring New Zealand’s most iconic instrumentalists including trumpeter Mike Booth, saxophonist Lukas Fritsch, bassist Aaron Coddel, and pianist Grant Winterburn.

Operatunity’s artists will charm audiences with swoon-worthy renditions of hit tunes such as Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend, The Way You Look Tonight, Bésame Mucho, It Had to Be You, and At Last, and have seniors swaying along to the sensational sounds of their favourite melodies such as Sweet Georgia Brown and more.

The crowd will get the opportunity to mingle with the performers over complimentary morning tea served before the show.

Coming to 22 centres across New Zealand, Strike Up the Band will bring smiles to the faces and have the toes tapping of seniors from Whangārei to Invercargill, and a multitude of places in between.

All venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking – all part of Operatunity’s care for senior communities.

After a whirlwind past few years, what better way for New Zealand seniors to celebrate being out and about and living again than with blissful renditions of their favourite songs, presented with Operatunity’s signature love, flair and care.

As long-time Operatunity patrons John and Khristine from Rotorua write, “(Operatunity) concerts lift our hearts and send us home with a smile and still singing. You are all so good and will never be forgotten.”

The Details

What: Strike Up the Band tour performance

When: Wednesday, May 24, 590 Featherston St

Where: Life Church, Palmerston North

Tickets: $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the friendly Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.