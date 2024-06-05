Dylan Hutton and Anna Barker star in Long Ride Home. Most of the play is performed on bikes. Photo / Andrew McGee

Banter-filled sibling drama Long Ride Home promises to take audiences on a journey of complex emotion, questioning what it means to be family.

Set in Wellington, the play explores the relationship between two estranged siblings, Cate and David. Actors Dylan Hutton and Anna Barker push their emotional and physical limits as they perform the siblings’ complex familial dynamic, all while mounted on their trusty bikes.

The play is written by Wellingtonian Jack McGee. Achieving his fourth nomination and last year his first win for Playmarket’s Playwright’s b4 25 competition, Long Ride Home delivers his most emotionally intimate story yet.

“It’s been really satisfying to see Dylan and Anna bring this low-key drama to life,” McGee said.

“The two play off each other effortlessly while having to work stupidly hard to keep pedalling the whole time. My legs and I get more and more grateful every rehearsal that we’re not the ones performing it.”

McGee is also the director and producer.

Writing for Theatreview, Maryanne Cathro said McGee’s script is humorous, well-paced and dramatically satisfying in its storytelling arc. “Both actors get it absolutely right, and they achieve this while being in almost perpetual motion.”

After previous tours to Christchurch and Hawke’s Bay, Squash Co Arts Collective is excited to bring its work to Palmerston North for the first time.

The Details

What: Long Ride Home

When: Sunday, June 9, 4.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: patronbase.com or the venue