Penny Ashton will spark 13 characters into life in The Tempestuous, an Elizabethan tale of magic, meddling and puffed bull’s pizzles.

For the past 10 years, comedian Penny Ashton has toured Promise and Promiscuity and Olive Copperbottom, performing them more than 700 times in 100 cities and towns in six countries.

In June 2023, Ashton debuted her latest literary solo musical, a collaboration with the Bard himself: The Tempestuous: A Shrew’d New Comedy by Will Shakespeare and Penny Ashton.

Sicily’s beloved King Enzo is dead. Now Princess Rosa, a stroppy spinster, must navigate the tempestuous waters of belching step-fathers, lusty suitors, popping cod pieces and menopausal witches to face her destiny.

With music arranged and recorded by New Zealander Robbie Ellis, based in Chicago, The Tempestuous includes pieces from Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Delibes, Rachmaninov, Vivaldi and Puccini.

“There’s no need to be intimidated by the use of Shakespeare’s language for Ashton is clearly a master of it.” Theatre Scenes

“This is a well-crafted and deftly performed production of a witty and intelligent show.” Theatreview

Twenty per cent of the profit from ticket and merchandise sales from opening night will go to Women’s Refuge Palmerston North, which like Centrepoint is turning 50 in 2024.

The Details

What: The Tempestuous

When: April 13-21

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: centrepoint.co.nz/temp