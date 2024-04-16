Kāinga Ora customer Sazshia (left) and Debra Wynn from Manawatū Community Fruit Harvest.

Kāinga Ora customer and mum of two Sazshia is raising vegetables alongside her children thanks to a partnership between Manawatū Food Action Network, UCOL Te Pūkenga and Kāinga Ora.

Planter boxes are built by students at UCOL in Palmerston North as part of their building and construction course, and delivered and installed by Manawatū Food Action Network. To keep the vegetables and whānau thriving, the network also provides advice and guidance on caring for the plants.

Sazshia heads one of 80 whānau in Manawatū that receive a planter box through the initiative, which aims to improve wellbeing through kai security. After receiving the planter box, Sazshia made a deal with her children to learn about gardening and grow their own kai.

“They wanted a pet, so I made them a deal: if they could grow and look after two tomato plants each, we would discuss getting one. Fortunately, they weren’t good plant parents, so we compromised by getting a fish,” Sazshia says.

“I love spending time with my kids in the garden and showing them where, how, and what type of kai we can grow and eat. We also explore their favourite vegetables, and I encourage them to try every veggie at least once because we’ve grown them in our own garden.”

From humble beginnings growing only tomatoes, Sazshia’s garden is now home to peppers, lettuces, cabbages, cauliflowers, capsicums, rosemary, chives and lemon basil, and she’s busy sharing her new-found knowledge with others.

Through volunteering at several community organisations, including Just Zilch Food Rescue and Community Fruit Harvest Manawatū, Sazshia also supports other whānau who have received a planter box to grow kai and connect.

“There are so many benefits of growing your own kai; it saves money that can be spent on other things, and more importantly, you get a proud feeling when you are harvesting and eating your own food as a reward. That’s why I share my knowledge with others.”

Manawatū Food Action Network co-ordinator Daniel Morrimire says whānau being able to grow kai in their own backyard is making a significant difference to their lives.

“Since 2022, we’ve been delivering planter boxes complete with compost and seedlings to Kāinga Ora homes across the area,” he says.

“These families have developed their skills and knowledge on caring for plants and growing kai. In addition, they’re creating new connections with neighbours, feeling a sense of belonging and being part of a community.”

For Sazshia, the installation of the new waist-high planter box made an immediate difference in her life. “A few years ago, I was diagnosed with major heart failure. The height of the planter box saves me the need to bend over, which would cost me a lot more energy, and means I’ve really been able to make the most of this opportunity.”