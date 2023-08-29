Parentline Manawatū counsellor Sherina Nicol (left) and governance group chairwoman Liz Connelly. Photo / Judith Lacy

Philip McConkey was at conception and last Thursday returned for the 40th birthday party.

In 1983, Parentline Manawatū became an incorporated society and people with a connection to the organisation gathered at Hancock Community House in Palmerston North to celebrate the milestone.

McConkey said it was wonderful to return and feel the aroha in the organisation and to remember all those who were involved in the early years.

In 1981, Manawatū Mental Health Association and Community Volunteers Palmerston North combined to support parents under stress.

McConkey was working for Methodist Social Services and heard about Parentline forming in Hamilton. Interested people, including McConkey, travelled to Hamilton to learn how it ran.

He thought one could be started in Palmerston North where there was no crisis organisation to support parents to parent their children.

Parentline let parents know they were not alone.

“Parents were allowed to have problems and allowed to go and talk about them and find ways through them and it’s good that is still with us.”

McConkey became part of the co-ordinators supervisory group.

Parentline Manawatū received a $20,000 grant from the Labour Department Voluntary Organisation Job Creation Scheme to provide temporary salaries for two staff.

They were Pie Bowden and Colleen McPherson.

A 24-hour telephone service began in 1982 with trained parent volunteers.

Bowden, who now lives in Wellington, said she was overjoyed to find Parentline was still operating.

Parentline was founded to stop child abuse and it was about helping parents to help children in a non-judgemental environment.

She said often it was one child who was being abused in a family so Parentline staff would work with the parent during home visits to see what was triggering them. One time it was red hair.

Staff would help parents understand their source of anger.

“It’s so important that we look after parents, that we care, love them and listen. And when they are ready gently give them some help.”

Pie Bowden, who was one of Paretline Manawatū's first employees, and former supervisor Philip McConkey cut the cake. Photo / Judith Lacy

Today, Parentline provides counselling and a range of parenting programmes.

It believes parenting can be the toughest job in the world, but also the most fulfilling and rewarding.

Raewyn Persson has been the manager since 2006.



































