Papaioea Rose City Lions Club members with the rubbish they collected are (from left) Liz Humphreys, Alan Greig, Joyce Holdsworth, Claire Culley, Marleen Kingi, Bruce Culley and Heather Greig. Photo / Robin Vining

On a cool and cloudy St Patrick’s Day, eight members of the Papaioea Rose City Lions Club donned boots, coats, high viz vests and gloves - not to sip but dip.

Meeting at Menzshed in Awapuni, they ventured in pairs into Rangitāne and Otira parks to pick up any rubbish left under trees and bushes, along Mangaone Stream and the fence lines.

Items collected included glass bottles (some broken), plastic bottles, cans, lolly wrappers, plastic tags, plastic containers, lids off bottles and jars, tin foil, wood, a child’s gumboot and clothing, secretary Robin Vining says.

Palmerston North City Council loaned the Lions pick-up sticks and rubbish bags. When finished ,eight bags were at least half full of rubbish.

“It wasn’t a big task, it took us a little over an hour to cover both parks.”