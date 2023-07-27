Spankie Jackzon won RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in 2022. She will perform at Palmy Drag Fest on October 7.

Spankie Jackzon won RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in 2022. She will perform at Palmy Drag Fest on October 7.

Aotearoa’s biggest drag show is back and is now a three-day festival in October.

Get ready to unleash your inner diva as Palmy Drag Fest 2023, the nation’s inaugural drag festival, descends once again upon Palmerston North.

What started as a small show at the 200-seater Globe Theatre in 2021 has now blossomed into Aotearoa’s grandest celebration of drag, producer Ricky Beirao says.

Last year’s sold-out event at the Regent on Broadway drew more than 1300 attendees.

This year’s performers are from across New Zealand and Australia.

“Drag fans from all corners of the motu will flock to witness this dazzling display of talent and join the vibrant celebration,” Beirao says.

This year’s October 5-7 festival will start with Drag Storytime, an enchanting experience that merges entertainment with education, inspiring and delighting audiences of all ages, he says.

The Rainbow Fair on the Saturday will showcase an array of LGBTIQ+ businesses and organisations.

“This groundbreaking fair, the first of its kind in Palmy, embodies inclusivity and fosters a sense of community spirit,” Beirao says.

The Big Drag Show on the Saturday night will be hosted by Rhubarb Rouge and feature Spankie Jackzon, Kita Mean, Art Simone and Vanity.

“This groundbreaking event embodies the spirit of inclusivity, self-expression, and celebration of diversity. Everything that we believe Aotearoa represents,” Beirao says.

“We invite everyone to join us in the warm and inviting Palmy for an unforgettable experience that will leave you breathless, excited, and inspired.”

The details

What: Palmy Drag Fest Show

When: October 7, 7.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: palmydrag.com