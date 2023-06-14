The Regent Theatre in 1983. When it opened in 1930, the Manawatū Times called it one of the finest amusement houses in the Dominion.

Palmerston North’s Regent on Broadway has celebrated the 25th anniversary of its restoration and renovation with a post-Covid restrictions audience boost.

The Regent Theatre Trust Board’s half-year report to December 2022 states July to December patronage that year was 64,654. Before Covid-19, patronage for the last half of 2019 was 57,725 and for the same period in 2018, it was 58,361.

For the half year to December 2021, it was 18,348 and in 2020 it was 38,190.

Patronage is defined as the number of people going to the theatre.

The report’s executive summary says the “bounce back” since May 2022 when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted surpassed expectations with a six-month highest number of attendances recorded over the past 10 years.

“What a change from the previous 12 months when we were going through such challenging times just trying to survive with the future looking bleak with very few advanced bookings due to Covid,” the report says.

“We are happy to now report that the past six months [July to December 2022] have felt like the good old days with a variety of events being held at the theatre.”

The public had returned in greater numbers than anticipated.

The Pafikia Fusion competition in July attracted 2860 people and a New Zealand highland dance competition 3166.

Act Three Productions’ Jersey Boys in August had 4888 admissions and the Wiggles 2539.

The inaugural Palmy Drag Fest attracted 1289 people and a barbershop competition, also in September, 4043.

The Performing Arts Competitions Association of New Zealand event in October had 9787 admissions and the Massey University graduations in November 7911 attendees.

The report says the theatre normally anticipates reduced income for January and February due to the summer holidays but revenue from British comedian Jimmy Carr’s shows in January offset this.

The report estimates the theatre will meet its financial targets for the 2022-23 year.

After the performance of The Legend of Okatia on May 27, a function was held to mark the appreciation of the Save the Regent Group for its initiative and the Friends of the Regent for their voluntary work.

Regent Theatre Trust Board stalwart Susan McConachy in 2021. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Former trust board member and fundraiser Susan McConachy was thanked for her long and diligent service. She was a foundation trust board member.

McConachy received a Palmerston North Civic Honour Award in 2021. Her citation says she spearheaded a successful $1.7 million community fundraising endeavour for theatre renovations that involved organising shows, concerts and sponsorships.

The Regent Theatre, as it was then called, officially opened its doors on July 4, 1930.

The theatre’s website says after the decline of movie-going a dilapidated and poorly used Regent closed its doors in 1991. Palmerston North City Council agreed to purchase the Regent in October 1993.

The theatre reopened to the public in May 1998.















