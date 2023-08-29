Awapuni Library staff members (from left) Marika, Laura and Amy. Photo / Judith Lacy

The morning wasn’t even out and Awapuni Library staff had already received a chocolate cake, flowers and a painting.

Then there were all the good wishes and compliments on the refurbished library that opened on Tuesday.

The library closed in April after water was discovered under the flooring.

The interior has been repainted, new carpet and vinyl laid, and the floor levelled, removing a potential trip hazard.

A waterproof membrane has been laid to improve the floor’s water resistance.

The entrance to the library looks much more spacious, partly due to the removal of a freestanding noticeboard.

Awapuni librarian Laura Clifford said staff are enjoying reconnecting with everyone in the warm, dry and watertight space.

The space feels so much brighter and it is nice to be home, Clifford said.

Before the door opened at 10am on Tuesday, there were people outside wanting to say hello.

It took two days last week to deliver all the library’s furniture and 10,000 items in the collection, then staff began the huge job of putting them in order on the shelves.

Clifford said the support of Awapuni businesses and groups had been amazing during the closure. Some provided space for the mobile library to park, while others provided facilities so some programmes could continue. His & Hers Barbershop staff wheeled a returns box out each day plus looked after the Manawatū Guardian pick-up box.

“The community continued to support us throughout the closure,” Clifford said. “I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

The first group to return to the refurbished library was Grow Awapuni, a fortnightly gardening group.

Members were busy sharing what is and isn’t growing in their gardens and tips to deal with yellowing citrus.

One woman shared wisdom passed on to her that the spring winds arrive when the bearded irises start to flower.

Grow Awapuni is organising school holiday activities and it will also take over maintenance of the garden outside the library.

In partnership with Sport Manawatū, the library has sports equipment people can borrow. It also has a turntable that can be loaned for one week for a $10 bond.























