Celebrating Nigerian Independence Day in Palmerston North are (from left) Ebele Ezepue, Sahed Taiwo, Tunmbi Tokode and Ayiya Bikimi.

It is 63 years since Nigeria gained its independence and people from the lower North Island gathered in Palmerston North to celebrate.

Nigeria Cultural Day on October 14 filled the Community Leisure Centre with a kaleidoscope of green and white echoing the colours of the Nigerian flag. The green symbolised the nation’s abundant natural wealth, while the white represents peace.

A diverse gathering, including Nigerians from Wellington, Taranaki, Whanganui, Napier, Taupō and Auckland, joined people from South Africa, Ghana, Congo, Zimbabwe, Zambia.

A highlight was the presentation on Nigeria by Sinemobong Essien, a research engineer. Infused with lively music and quick quizzes, Essien offered a glimpse into the unique strengths and diverse cultures of Nigeria’s ethnic groups, highlighting their stunning tourism sites.

The Post-it Note game brought a sense of mystery and connection. Each participant sported a note on their back, concealing a country, city, or world leader’s name. The challenge was to find someone new, strike up a conversation, and guess the content on their note.

Children added a delightful touch by welcoming guests in their native Nigerian languages and sharing a heartwarming group photo, creating cherished childhood memories of the event, convener Ebele Ezepue says.

Children from Nigeria's diverse ethnic groups and their friends at Nigerian Independence Day celebrations.

The evening was a showcase of style and elegance, with attendees of all ages donning traditional attire. And, of course, the culinary delights of Nigerian cuisine took centre stage.

The grand green and white independence cake, symbolising unity, was ceremoniously cut by people representing diverse diverse regions of Nigeria.

Councillors Lorna Johnson and Orphee Mickalad attended, adding an extra touch of significance to the lively celebration of culture and community, Ezepue says.