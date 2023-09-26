Katherine Coutts was sponsored by Milson Rotary Club to attend Innovative Young Minds.

Achilles New Zealand representatives Sharon O’Hara and Deb Sheard have shared the organsiation’s mission with Milson Rotary Club.

Achilles’ vision is to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to participate alongside able-bodied athletes in local, national and international events.

O’Hara and Sheard emphasised the importance of providing guides to assist these athletes, ensuring they can participate in mainstream events without hindrance.

Achilles New Zealand has been running for 30 years and recently expanded to Manawatū. O’Hara and Sheard said the Manawatū chapter has about 50 members, including 25 to 30 athletes and guides.

They also discussed the organisation’s affiliation with national events like the Auckland Marathon, Wellington Round the Bays and the Queenstown Marathon, which provide vital support for accommodation and entry fees.

The duo showcased tools used in guiding blind individuals, including a tether, and highlighted the significance of creating a strong connection between athletes and their guides. They also introduced innovative light vests for neurodiverse participants, enhancing their sense of inclusion during nighttime activities.

O’Hara’s journey from farm life to overcoming blindness through resilience and determination was particularly inspiring. She spoke about her passion for adventure and how Achilles provided her with a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and opportunities for new challenges.

Achilles New Zealand representatives Deb Sheard (left) and Sharon O'Hara with her guide dog Wags.

The women expressed gratitude to the Milson Rotary Club for its support in helping Achilles athletes achieve their goals. Their speech served as a powerful testament to Achilles’ dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities, fostering a sense of community and promoting inclusivity in sports and outdoor activities.

Katherine Coutts was sponsored by Milson Rotary to participate in the transformative six-day residential experience Innovative Young Minds. Coutts told the club how this programme has equipped her with valuable insights into the exciting realms of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and high-tech manufacturing.

She spoke of visiting the National Biocontainment Laboratory, the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), the Otago University Wellington Hospital campus, Callaghan Innovation, the Robinson Research Institute and Fraser Engineering before being welcomed at a reception at Parliament.

Fletcher Lockwood was sponsored by Milson Rotary Club to attend Brave Thinkers. He is pictured with club president Glen Caves.

Fletcher Lockwood was sponsored by Milson Rotary to attend Brave Thinkers (previously New Zealand Business Week). This intensive programme encourages students to embrace bold thinking, explore new business models and merge academic learning with real-world business decision-making.

Lockwood’s insights offered valuable perspectives on innovative thinking and business strategies.

