Kruzin Kustoms co-owner Dylan Smith in front of the restored 1944 Ford Jailbar. With him is shop dog Edsel the dachshund, named after Henry Ford's only son. Photo / Judith Lacy

St Peter’s Anglican Church fair on Saturday has an American theme - think cars, sausages in buns, and a rock ‘n’ roll demonstration.

Palmerston North business Kruzin Kustoms is providing the wheels - and bodies - to admire: it will park up some early American classic cars.

Kruzin Kustoms has been in business since 2005 and now has 16 staff, co-owner Dylan Smith says.

It can build a vehicle from scratch or restore an existing one, such as the 1944 Ford Jailbar it has just completed. The car appeared in the New Zealand legal drama Street Legal - unfortunately, it will be collected by its Auckland owner before the fair.

Kruzin Kustoms has 30 cars on the go and has customers from all over New Zealand.

It also runs hot rod and petrolhead tours of the United States three times a year and a mail-order service for parts.

There will also be a decorated gumboot competition for children under 7 and 7-12. Entrants are asked to bring their creations to the fair at 10.30am for judging.

Stalls include jewellery, books and records, cakes, crafts and the popular Pete’s Pantry.

The fair at 229 Ruahine St runs 9am to midday on May 20.





