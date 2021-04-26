Palmerston North's Karen Naylor: Housing area of extreme concern

Palmerston North's current wastewater treatment plant in Totara Rd. The council has committed to submitting a resource consent application for a new wastewater treatment plant by June 2022.

OPINION:

Community health and wellbeing have been at the heart of my professional life and are at the core of my council concerns.

My 25 years in the health sector not only equips me for council's whānau ora/ health and wellbeing portfolio, it helps me to appreciate how council policies, planning and activity influence the welfare of city residents.

While making sure the members of its communities have access to appropriate healthcare, a city that encourages active lifestyle opportunities through its recreational amenities helps create overall community resilience.

In Palmy, the redevelopment of Memorial Park and CET Arena, expanding the riverside pathway network, and the Victoria Esplanade masterplan are examples of how we are enhancing our existing assets and making them more appealing, accessible and inclusive.

An initiator and member of the Disability Reference Group, my brief is to ensure the council's events and facilities cater well for everybody.

I'm also totally supportive of our recently adopted Play Policy, which provides a framework for people of all ages to engage in and explore.

Palmy prides itself on being a safe and connected city, and my work to reduce alcohol-related harm through implementing the Local Alcohol Policy is due to be confirmed at this week's council meeting.

Housing is not only tied to community health and wellbeing, its provision is essential for families to flourish, and I have recently picked up the council's housing portfolio.

This is an area of extreme concern and challenge as waiting lists for social housing grow, while the costs of private real estate and rents rise.

The recent city Housing Summit reflects wider concerns about the availability of land to sustainably create new neighbourhoods, while providing enough sections for social housing alongside new homes and associated recreational amenities.

While we are looking for practical workable solutions to our housing problems, the council is also focused on the need for our infrastructure to be fit for purpose.

It's why we are seeking feedback about Nature Calls – a project to revamp how we treat and dispose of our wastewater, and part of the proposed 10-Year Plan.

Opportunities to meet with councillors and discuss the proposals are advertised on the council website and Facebook page.

Your views on Nature Calls are important, but they do need to be in by 5pm Sunday, May 9.

Submissions on the 10-year plan proposals, which close Friday, May 14, are also keenly sought.

We look forward to hearing from you.

* Karen Naylor is a Palmerston North city councillor.