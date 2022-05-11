Voyager 2021 media awards
Palmerston North's Gabrielle Bundy-Cooke celebrates 50 years as a hairdresser

6 minutes to read
Palmerston North hairdresser Gabrielle Bundy-Cooke is celebrating 50 years in the industry. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

It's the early 1960s. The setting is a Taranaki farmhouse and Gabrielle How knows the routine.

Every Saturday night her mother sets her hair for church in the morning. Gabrielle sleeps in the rollers.

