Ivor Kaisami enjoys a bowl of kava at the 2021 World Food, Craft and Music Fair. Photo / Judith Lacy

The Festival of Cultures returns to Te Marae o Hine/The Square this weekend.

The Lantern Parade will begin at 6pm on Friday. There will also be live music and activities for kids.

The World Food, Craft and Music Fair taking place on Saturday from 10am-5pm will transform Palmy into a global cultural bazaar. Event-goers can try something from another culture, whether that’s crafts or exotic cuisines, or enjoy one of the many genres of music and dance.

“We’ve got some really awesome bands lined up to play over the two days, and so we’re introducing a second stage this year,” Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe says.

Bananamundo, Culture Embassy, Acapollinations and Krackerjack are some of the bands that will be performing. From upbeat funk and Afrobeat tunes to acapella and Polish music, crowds will be entertained throughout the fair.

Global passports will be issued, and once you’ve had a go at a variety of cultural games and activities, you can hand your passport in and go in the draw to win a prize.

McIndoe says the Festival of Cultures is one of the city’s longest-standing community events and attracts large numbers each year.

“We’re proud to partner up with the Manawatū Multicultural Council each year to put this event on. Our city is home to more than 150 ethnic groups and about 130 languages are spoken here, so it’s great to be able to show off our diverse cultural identity and have some fun.

“Around 14,000 people come together over these two days to celebrate and showcase their beautiful cultures, including the Wellington Diplomatic Corp, with more than 30 ambassadors and high commissioners attending.”

To wind up the weekend, a Teas and Coffees of the World event will be held on Sunday at Caccia Birch House. From 2pm–5pm, people can experience the culture and traditions of teas and coffees from different parts of the world.

Entry to all Festival of Cultures events is free.