The Palmerston North Volunteer Fire Brigade is focused on vegetation fires, flooding and other weather-related incidents. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Palmerston North Volunteer Fire Brigade is holding a recruitment information evening on October 3.

It and the Palmerston North Operation Support Brigade are based at the fire station on Cook St.

Both crews attend numerous callouts throughout the year in support of professional firefighters and the other volunteer brigades in the region.

Ops support focuses on the logistical needs of larger emergency incidents such as traffic control and firefighter wellbeing, as well as risk reduction and community engagement.

The Palmerston North volunteer brigade is a natural environment crew, focused on vegetation fires, flooding and other weather-related incidents such as downed trees.

With a long, hot and dry summer predicted, the natural environment firefighters have been training hard to ensure they are ready to protect our community from scrub, grass and forest fires.

These volunteers are ready at a moment’s notice to leave their families, friends and workmates to head out in their specially equipped appliance to battle against vegetation fires around our region, member Dave Mollard says.

“Forest fires can be a major commitment, with shifts of up to 10 hours on the fire ground, dragging heavy hoses through hot ashes to dampen down the flames.

“Despite this, the feeling of supporting our community and the camaraderie of the many brigades working together on the fire-ground make volunteer firefighting a rewarding experience.”

The recruitment event next Tuesday is at 7.30pm at the fire station.