UCOL student Moana Mar'e and Palmerston North Airport chief executive David Lanham.

Artwork by UCOL Te Pūkenga student Moana Mar’e is on display at Palmerston North Airport’s Cafe Ignition.

She is in her third year of a Bachelor of Creative Media.

The artwork was a project from UCOL’s Workhub, which gives UCOL students the opportunity to work on assignments for real clients.

Second- and third-year Bachelor of Creative Media students were asked to create art that depicted nature or landmarks found within a 90-minute drive of Palmerston North Airport – the airport’s target market.

Mar’e drew three illustrations — Kāpiti Island, Mt Ruapehu and a vineyard representing Hawke’s Bay. After choosing her art, airport staff asked her to draw a fourth piece to represent Manawatū. For this, she drew the wind turbines on the Tararua Ranges at sunset.

“I wanted to draw scenes that were iconic for our region and easy to recognise,” she says.

“If I had to pick a favourite, I would say the Manawatū piece. I love the colours, and it looks the most dramatic. The windmills were so fun to draw. Everyone in Manawatū can see them, and they have become a part of the region’s identity.”

Mar’e drew the pieces in a minimalist style, inspired by posters she came across while researching.

“I loved the challenge of drawing in a minimalist style. I found myself having to hold back from adding more details. I had to rework each piece multiple times and make them more colourful and bold because I’m used to using more realistic colours. It was a great learning experience.”

It is exciting to have her work on display in such a public space.

“I’m still trying to process it. I have never had an opportunity like this before, where it is just my art on display.”

Guests at the launch of Moana Mar'e artwork on the walls of Cafe Ignition this week.

UCOL industry project facilitator Leanne Miller says she wants to get the best clients, spaces and opportunities for students.

“Through this partnership with the airport, we have a platform to display our learners’ work in a very prominent space that people use all of the time, which is very exciting.”

UCOL and the airport have agreed to display student art in the cafe for the next three years, giving future learners the opportunity to show their work.