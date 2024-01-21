Body stamping was popular at last year's Lunar New Year celebrations in Palmerston North. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Body stamping was popular at last year's Lunar New Year celebrations in Palmerston North. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North’s Lunar New Year celebrations will take place on Saturday as the city celebrates one of the most important holidays in East and Southeast Asia.

The free event will be held in The Square/Te Marae o Hine from 11am to 2pm.

It will be a great opportunity to enjoy diverse traditions and flavours, Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe says.

“As we welcome the Year of the Wood Dragon, enjoy a mix of contemporary and traditional Asian performing arts and bring the kids along for plenty of crafts and fun activities. While you’re at it, set your taste buds on fire by sampling some of the most flavoursome, iconic and exotic dishes of Asia.”

The activities and games include ping pong, Zodiac cards, Vietnamese horse chess and Chinese yo-yo.

The dragon symbolises strength, power, wisdom, nobility, good fortune and success. It is the fifth animal in the Chinese zodiac signs.

Any updates about the weather will be made on the council’s Facebook and website pages.