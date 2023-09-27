Volunteers are needed in Palmerston North for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

Two Palmerston North sites will be glowing pink in October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Regent on Broadway will shine pink the whole month while the clocktower in Te Marae o Hine/The Square will light up pink on October 27 and 28.

They join more than 60 New Zealand landmarks, streets and prominent buildings in the Global Illumination campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

The campaign runs throughout October and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal. On October 27 and 28, 10,000 volunteers will be out in force throughout the country collecting donations for breast cancer research, education and patient support.

Chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says October is the time to show support for the 3500 Kiwis diagnosed with breast cancer every year and take action to end deaths from breast cancer.

“Our aim is to make all of Aotearoa pink throughout October – it’s a key way for us to get people talking and thinking about breast cancer, and this year we’re highlighting how breast cancer is survivable if diagnosed early enough. Having the whole country lit up in pink is a spectacular way to help us spread that message.”

The 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by a mammogram is 95 per cent.

Women should be breast-aware from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of your breasts so you can tell your doctor if there are any changes.

The foundation is seeking street appeal collectors in Palmerston North. For details, visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam.