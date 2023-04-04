Palmerston North's sole electric bus will have dozens of eco-friendly mates from next February.

Palmerston North will have the first fully electric bus fleet in New Zealand from February 19 next year.

Horizons Regional Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says the council decided to make the fleet fully electric via a recent tender process.

“Introducing 42 brand new electric buses is an exciting and fantastic step forward for decarbonising public transport in the city,” Keedwell says.

“These buses will service the upcoming new and improved Palmerston North and Ashhurst network, which will more than double the number of current bus trips available. I’m really proud of our council for making the bold move to go fully electric and removing the current fleet of 26 diesel buses from circulation.

“This decision supports Horizons and the city in achieving our goals of reducing emissions from transport, including from our bus fleet, and gets Palmerston North closer to the city council’s eco-city aspirations.”

There is currently only one electric bus in the Palmerston North fleet, so the new total will be 43, making it one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country.

The contract has been awarded to Tranzit Group “through a highly competitive tender process that involved a number of very capable suppliers”.

“Tranzit brings a proven track record of delivering bus services in Palmerston North and we look forward to working with them to deliver this incredible change,” Keedwell says.

Buses at peak times will be every 15 minutes on every route, and 30 minutes outside these times and on weekends.

“Along with having zero emissions, the new bus fleet will be quieter, provide a smoother ride and be more attractive and comfortable for users. The new buses also have a range of more than 300km so they can undertake a full day in service without needing to charge.”

Palmerston North ratepayers will pay more for public transport services with the July 1, 2023, cost of $13 per $100,000 of capital value increasing to $19 once the service is fully up and running in 2024.

Bus stops across the city are being upgraded and installed in new locations thanks to Palmerston North City Council and Horizons successfully securing $7m of funding from the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund.

“These upgrades will include real-time bus tracking information making the bus an attractive and reliable option for people looking to shift from private vehicles.”

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere is pleased Government signals for New Zealanders to reduce emissions are getting through as the tenders Horizons received were predominantly electric.

“Through the Emissions Reduction Plan, public transport is identified as playing a key role in the transition to net zero, and as we look to the future it is more important than ever to have effective, reliable, and accessible public transport services in place.”