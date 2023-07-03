Last year's inaugural Puanga Twilight Festival was held at Ahimate Reserve. This year it will be at Central Energy Trust Arena. Photo / Supplied

Palmerston North will welcome the Māori New Year with the Puanga Twilight Festival on Friday, July 14.

The city council and Rangitāne have planned this year’s festival to be even bigger and better than the inaugural one last year, council head of events Luke McIndoe says.

This year, the festival will take place at Central Energy Trust Arena’s Pit Lane.

“Kicking off at 3pm, we’ll have live performances, food and retail stalls, bouncy castles and amusement rides for tamariki, and a spectacular interactive lighting display of the stars.”

The on-stage performances will include kapa haka, sets by Manawatū artists and a headlining performance by Wellington collective Toi. They describe themselves as a cosmic collision of soul, funk and pop.

Toi have headlined shows for heavyweights such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Katchafire and L.A.B.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival will be the Star Walk installation, McIndoe says.

“As people enter the grounds, they’ll be able to walk through a stunning lighting display of the Matariki constellation and Puanga star. There will be eight LED lighting sculptures illuminating the night sky and showcasing the beauty of the Māori New Year.”

Chris Whaiapu, of Rangitāne, says while the iwi acknowledges and celebrates Matariki, its kaupapa is more about the Puanga star.

“Because of where we are, we struggle to see the Matariki constellation clearly and so we look to the star of Puanga to mark the turning of a new year.”

Puanga is a time for celebration, reflection and unity.

“We invite everyone to join us at the festival, as we honour and celebrate the traditions of the Māori New Year and create lasting memories with friends and whānau.”

Foodies will have a huge selection of meals to choose from and there will be retail and community stalls.

The free festival runs from 3pm to 7.30pm.