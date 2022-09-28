A Palmerston North music group circa 1940s. Photo / Elmar Studios

That the world is changing at a rapid pace seems to be in our faces more each day.

Yet for many people a love of dancing, afternoon tea and company has not altered - pleasures that the pandemic put paid to for too long.

On Tuesday, Age Concern Palmerston North & Districts is holding an afternoon tea dance to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

This year's theme is Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.

Globally, there were 703 million people aged 65 or over in 2019. Over the next three decades, the number of older people worldwide is projected to more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion in 2050, the UN says.

Age Concern Palmerston North manager Marian Dean says an afternoon tea has been held for at least six years but last year's was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It's great this year's celebration can go ahead, giving older people a chance to socialise. Social connection is important for the health and wellbeing of older people, she says.

Palmerston North entertainer Ian Farmer will lead the music and organise the dancing. Dean says it will be everything from the hokey tokey and the Gay Gordons to ballroom and rock'n'roll.

Everyone who attends will go into a prize draw. Free transport is available for those who could not otherwise attend and there will be limited free parking.

Attendees don't have to bring a partner, and they also don't have to dance.

Money for the event has come from the city council's Celebrating Communities Fund.

The Details

What: Afternoon Tea Dance

When: Tuesday, October 4, 1.30-4pm

Where: Senior Citizens' Hall

Entry: Free but you must RSVP to 06 355 2832.