Missoula bills itself as a place where the great outdoors are right outside your door. Photo / Athena Photography

Reckon you have what it takes to win a hot dog eating contest? Or are you looking to feed your mind with information about Missoula, Palmerston North’s longest-standing city sister?

Missoula Day on Saturday, organised by Palmy Bid, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the two cities’ special relationship.

The celebration of all things American is a chance to let people know about the sister city relationship and encourage them back into the city, acting Palmy Bid manager Amanda Linsley says.

The event will open with the raising of the United States flag and the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Leslie Nunez Goodman, senior public diplomacy officer for United States Mission New Zealand, and Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere will speak.

Manukura kapa haka group will perform, Anomaly Dance Studio will provide a sample of American dance, DJ DFresh will be spinning the discs, and Graeme Young will sing American songs.

At 2.45pm Josie Gray from Graze Kitchen will run a hot dog eating competition.

Missoula Day is also an afternoon out for people who don’t want to spend a lot of money before Christmas, Linsley says. There will be a bouncy castle, slide, mini hot rods, face painting, popcorn, and candy floss - all free.

People can enjoy being outside and soak up the atmosphere. Free parking is available at Downtown Shopping Centre.

American hot rods will be on display, and there will be a couple of food vans but Palmy Bid is encouraging people to spend in nearby hospitality businesses.

Palmy Bid is Palmerston North CBD’s business association funded by a targetted rate on those businesses.

“Everything we do is for them, looking out for those businesses.”

Linsley has been liaising with her counterparts at Downtown Missoula, who love the concept. They have sent over giveaways and organised a welcome video message from Mayor Jordan Hess.

Linsley has been working with the international relations office at Palmerston North City Council. The council drives the sister city relationship and will have an information tent about Missoula in The Square on Saturday.

In the heart of western Montana, Missoula has about 75,000 residents and is also a riverside university city.

Every year, Missoula celebrates New Zealand Day to honour its connection to Palmy.

The Details

What: Missoula Day

When: Saturday, noon-4pm

Where: Te Marae o Hine – The Square

Entry: Free





