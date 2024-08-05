Stockholm director Mikel O'Connell.

“There are some scenes where if done literally could have been conflicting and difficult to watch but using this method it adds sensitivity while maintaining respect for the story being told,” he said.

“It’s difficult to describe. You can only really experience it. It’s abstract movement verging on contemporary dance, combining the principals of dance with theatre.”

“It becomes a physical story as well as verbal.”

O’Connell said the Frantic Method was a medium becoming increasingly popular in New Zealand and allowed a sexual assault scene to be stylised and delivered abstractly within the performance.

Stockholm tackles some serious topics with the depiction of a relationship that is abusive, emotionally, mentally and at times physically. It treads a fine line between tenderness and cruelty.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s not pretty,” he said.

McDowall and Brailey both described the Frantic Method as refreshing and physically challenging, daunting and exciting.

While they’re fully-clothed throughout the 70-minute performance, an audience care warning was issued given its themes of sexual assault, coarse language and physical violence.

Stockholm, written by British dramatist Bryony Lavery, reveals a relationship unravelling, tackling a “love” that initially seems perfect, but is actually far from it.

Hannah McDowall and Tyler Brailey play Kali and Todd in Stockholm, which opens next week at The Globe Theatre in Palmerston North.

On the face of it, Kali and Todd might appear the couple every couple wants to be.

Stockholm was first produced at the Drum Theatre, Plymouth in September 2007. Lavery confirmed that it was inspired by an incident that happened between a housemate and her boyfriend in a shared house she once lived in.

O’Connell said what Stockholm does well is show a relationship where fault is not entirely focused on one party and explores why these characters choose to remain in the situation.

New Zealand’s high rate of domestic violence makes Stockholm relevant, he said.

O’Connell said he’d been wanting a shot at directing Stockholm for years and got the nod after presenting it to the Manawatū Theatre Society last year.

“...Audiences are not only hungry to sink their teeth into dramas, but for more abstract artistic theatre experiences. We are fortunate to have such an intelligent and discerning creative community here,” he said.

While O’Connell had directed productions in New Plymouth and Hawke’s Bay, the show was his first in Palmerston North. He was well-known to local theatre-goers as he works at Centrepoint Theatre Box Office across the road.

Stockholm was recommended for mature audiences. Due to the themes raised, it carried information about where to seek help or for anyone wanting more information regarding family violence. Visit areyouok.org.nz

What: Stockholm, by Bryony Lavery. Recommended for mature audiences

Who: Manawatū Theatre Society. Directed by Mikel O’Connell.

When: August 16-24. Limited season of seven public performances.

Where: The Globe Theatre.

How much: Adult $30. Concession $25

Tickets: The Globe, 312 Main St, Palmerston North (06 3514409 info@globetheatre.co.nz) or online globetheatre.co.nz (ticketing fees may apply).



