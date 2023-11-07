The Madillionaires are a musical blend of three generations and somethin'.

The Madillionaires band consists of three generations of the Madill family plus a friend on bass.

Their music is Americana and a nice mix of folk and country.

Saturday night’s performance in Palmerston North will be their last gig for the year.

The Madillionaires are Peter Madill, Jude Madill, and Joseph Coleman, plus Jenny Kilpatrick, original Madillionaires’ band member and kazoo soloist extraordinaire.

Combining dynamic and diverse musical styles with strong vocal harmonies they perform original songs as well as a wide range of music from elsewhere.

As well as having four vocalists, the Madillionaires play guitars, fiddle, accordion, banjo, octave mandolin, bass and attitude.

They will entertain you with songs of heroism and hardship, murder and survival, love lost and won. You will be regaled with re-imagined ballads of yesteryear and hear tales of more recent times as well.

Peter Madill, renowned luthier and musician, has been playing and singing since the late 1960s, starting in the Dunedin folk scene, then moving to Auckland in the 1970s.

He has been a member of the Madillionaires since the band began about 2014, although being resident in the South Island for a time meant he couldn’t make it to every gig. Now living in Levin, Peter has once again joined the lineup on a permanent basis.

Jude, the next generation Madill, plays and sings with great feel and an equal enthusiasm and love for music. Living in Wellington since 1990, she has played both solo and in groups around the local acoustic, folk and Americana scenes for several years.

Jude also writes her own material, most of which falls somewhere in the folk/alt-country box.

Joseph Coleman, the most recent band member, is the third generation of Madill and as such could not avoid joining the band. Although still in his teens, he has a few gigs under his belt.

Jenny Kilpatrick has been part of the folk music scene in New Zealand since going to festivals as a teenager. As a Madillionaire, she adds her fabulous voice to the mix and keeps the band grounded on bass.

What: The Madillionaires

When: Saturday, November 11, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: $20 on the door