Armani Whitehead-Wilson, 14, needs to find $7000 to travel to Australia and China next year with the New Zealand Secondary Students Choir.

He received $1000 as the first recipient of a grant from the fund.

“I’m super pumped. I’m grateful to receive the money,” he said.

Musical theatre doyen Snoxell died in 2021 and left a legacy to develop young talent and see a new generation come through the ranks.

About 20 young people between the ages of 11 and 15 applied for the grant and Armani was successful because of his broad musical knowledge and involvement.

He also belongs to barbershop chorus Manawatunes and the Palmerston North Boys’ High School vocal group Manifesto and its stage band.

He is learning piano, drums, trumpet and saxophone. In December he will attend the NZ Jazz School and be tutored by Rodger Fox and Erna Ferry.

Regent on Broadway president David Lea said Snoxell had an uncanny eye for potential stars and would have been impressed with Armani’s vocal and instrumental talent.

“We are delighted the grant has gone to him and we wish him the best in securing the remaining funding,” Lea said.