Patient Voice Aotearoa founder Malcolm Mulholland has spent his adult life fighting for better healthcare. Photo / Matthew Rosenberg

Three free talks about justice and compassion will be held in Palmerston North this month.

The series is organised by Pathways Presybertian Church.

On August 16, Anne Overton and Sharon Ross Ensor will talk about the Communities Feeding Communities programme in Auckland. Manaakitangi through kai underpins the work.

On August 23, Patient Voice Aotearoa founder Malcolm Mulholland will speak. He is concerned about people who are “falling through the cracks” because of stresses on the New Zealand health system.

The series concludes on August 30 with a presentation by Raewyn Marshall about the work of Kind Hearts. The Palmerston North organisation focuses on unconditional kindness and empowering individuals and groups to strengthen communities.

On the same night there will also be a presentation on World Vision. This global Christian relief and advocacy organisation is dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

The venue for the meetings is Pathways at St Andrews, 388 Church St. All meetings are from 7-9pm.