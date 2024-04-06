Manukura Memorial Veterinary Scholarship benefactor Lesley Christian (left) with recipient Sabine O’Neill-Stevens, a student from Palmerston North.

Fourth-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student Sabine O’Neill-Stevens is the first recipient of the Manukura Memorial Veterinary Scholarship.

It was established to commemorate the life and legacy of Manukura, the rare white kiwi.

Considered a sacred taonga (treasure), Manukura hatched at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre in 2011. She lived in the Pūkaha nocturnal house for more than nine years but was also a regular visitor to Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital.

Due to complications relating to her reproductive cycle, Manukura died in 2020, leaving a lasting impact on those who cared for her and instilling a passion for conservation in those who knew of her.

In collaboration with Pūkaha and Massey, the Manukura Memorial Veterinary Scholarship is fully funded by Lesley Christian and David Cleal, retired professionals and staunch supporters of conservation efforts in Wairarapa. As firm believers in education, they were keen to support young people to follow their passion in a way that aligns with their love of conservation and Pūkaha’s long-term needs.

Scholarship recipients receive up to $5000 and must have a demonstrated interest and involvement in New Zealand native wildlife medicine and conservation.

Manukura the white kiwi during one of her visits to Wildbase Hospital in Palmerston North.

Describing herself as an outdoorsy kid while growing up, O’Neill-Stevens says her passion for wildlife and conservation makes sense.

“Being in the bush is my happy place and I’ve always been an animal lover, so for me, wildlife medicine and conservation is the best of both worlds.”

The Palmerston North resident plans to continue enjoying her last two years of vet school.

“I’m loving it so far. I love that we get to learn about such a wide range of species, and I especially enjoy the practical parts of the course. My hope is to work with taonga species in some capacity in the future.”



