Erna Ferry has sung songs from the 1970s both during and since that era.

Much-loved Palmerston North singers Vicki Lee and Erna Ferry bring the women of the 1970s to the stage this Saturday.

In 2021, the duo celebrated female artists of the 1950s. Last year, they added the 1960s to the mix.

The success of these concerts laid the pathway for this next collaboration to celebrate the women who defined and shaped the music of the 70s.

”We have lived and sung the 70s songs both during and since that era,” they say.

“We are constantly reminded how the music that defined us is still enduring with subsequent generations enjoying and remixing the songs – hence our concert catchphrase ‘If it ain’t broke’.”

Vicki Lee (left) and Erna Ferry are ready to celebrate the 1970s.

The Details

What: Women of the 70s

When: Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: Bookings essential at 027 368 2367