The Manukura girls first XV are representing the Hurricances region in the Top 4 this week. Photo / Supplied

To those with only a fleeting knowledge of te reo Māori, Manukura could be bird school. Manu for bird and kura for school.

But, manukura means leader. Among the leaders at the Palmerston North special character school is Huia Whakatihi-Heremaia.

The 17-year-old rugby player has been given the task of speaking to the media to acknowledge a $5000 grant the school has received from 2degrees for its girls' rugby programme.

Huia starred in Manukura's retaining the Rex Kerr Cup for the Hurricanes region in its game against Wellington's St Mary's College last month.

Down 0-12 at halftime, coach Kristina Sue said Manukura made an epic comeback in a thrilling match, going on to win 24-17.

The win also meant Manukura represents the Hurricanes region in what's known as the Top 4 - long name NZ Barbarians National 1st XV Championships.

The Top 4 starts tomorrow at the Massey University Sport & Rugby Institute.

Huia players blindside flanker and is also a member of the Manawatū U18 Girls Wider Training Squad and has been selected for New Zealand Māori U18 camp.

She has played rugby for about five years and likes the contact, physicality, friendship, and building connections with other players. She used to do jujitsu, snowboarding, netball and league but is focusing on rugby now.

Next year, Huia is going to the University of Waikato to study accountancy, Māori and indigenous studies. Huia didn't like maths until she arrived at Manukura. She now loves numbers and wants to be a chartered accountant. She credits Whaea Toni (teacher Toni Manuel) for this turnaround.

She is in her third year at Manukura and like the majority of the school's girls first XV privately boards in Palmerston North.

The youngest of four girls, Huia (Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Te Arawa) is from Turangi and used to go to Te Kura o Hirangi. Her father and grandfather used to play rugby.

Sue says Huia was really shy when she arrived but is now a leader, one of the star players this season and a consistent performer.

Before school, the team has conditioning then after school training.

"The training's pretty intensive sometimes but it's good as it's helping us improve our fitness," Huia says.

Hurricanes hooker Jayme Nuku, Manawatū Cyclones head coach Fusi Feaunati, and Black Ferns assistant coach Wesley Clarke are recent guest coaches.

Sue says the money will be used to travel to play quality sides, buy quality balls, and paying referees.

Manukura's Huia Whakatihi-Heremaia loves the physicality of rugby. Photo / Kevin Bills Media

Manukura recently appeared on Sky Sport's The Breakdown with host Kirstie Stanway introducing the segment by saying it is "one of the best high school first XV programmes for women in this country".

2degrees has made 10 Path 2 Greatness grants of $5000 to help Kiwi girls continue to play rugby and develop their skills.

"Fighting for Fair is at our absolute core here at 2degrees, so we want to be doing all we can to raise awareness and make a difference when it comes to supporting young women and girls in rugby," chief executive Mark Callander says.