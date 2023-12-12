Road patrollers from St James Catholic School were a burst of orange last Friday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Walking orange road cones were nothing to be alarmed about as young road patrollers congregated in central Palmerston North last Friday.

The annual Orange Day Parade is the police and Palmerston North City Council’s way of thanking school patrollers.

Some of the students got into the theme donning orange hats, tutus, gloves, necklaces and fluoro vests.

Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb told the students they were doing a fantastic job. Many, many years ago she had been a school patroller. The job was harder now, with more people living in Palmy.

Patrollers did an important job out there in good weather and wet weather, which says a lot about their character, she said.

Councillors Mark Arnott, Pat Handcock, Billy Meehan and William Wood presented each school with a $50 book voucher.

After the ceremony, which included a toot from a passing fire engine, the students walked to Event Cinemas to watch a movie.

Leiana S’ae (left) and Charlotte-Jane Mapuilesua are road patrollers at Our Lady of Lourdes School. Photo / Judith Lacy

The schools taking part were Ashhurst, Awapuni, Central Normal, Cloverlea, College Street Normal, Cornerstone Christian, Hokowhitu Our Lady of Lourdes, Palmerston North Intermediate Normal, Parkland, Riverdale, Roslyn, St James Catholic, Takaro, Terrace End, Wairau and Winchester.





Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School students Jimi Higson (left) and Lucian Schoenfelder celebrate with Constable Lewis Barclay at the end of the Orange Day Parade. Barclay is the school community officer for Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

As a mother watching the parade observed: “It’s a happy day for them.”