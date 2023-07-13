David Jebanayagam returns to the same central Palmerston North door used for his photo shoot two years ago. Photo / Judith Lacy

David Jebanayagam returns to the same central Palmerston North door used for his photo shoot two years ago. Photo / Judith Lacy

Two years ago, Palmerston North resident David Jebanayagam bravely shared his search for a project management job.

When the Manawatū Guardian story was published, he sent the link to Bryce Hosking, who was his manager when he did a skilled migrant internship at Palmerston North City Council.

Hosking called him the next day and offered him a temporary position to cover maternity leave.

Jebanayagam believes things happen at the right time.

Last August, he was selected through a formal market interview process for a permanent capital projects officer position in the infrastructure department.

Jebanayagam has 15 years’ experience as a project manager. In Sri Lanka, he worked with multicultural teams on projects funded by international organisations to help areas affected by natural disasters and conflict.

Jebanayagam is preparing for the next rung on his professional ladder - team leader. He is studying to gain a Project Management Professional certification through the New Zealand Project Management Institute.

He is keen to keep updating his knowledge and skills so he can be useful to his team and employer.

Laura David and David Jebanayagam with their daughters Joanna, seven, and Jessica, nine. Photo / Judith Lacy

Jebanayagam came to Palmerston North with his wife Laura David and their two daughters, Jessica and Joanna, in August 2017.

David finished her PhD at Massey University in 2021. She investigated calcium digestibility in raw materials for poultry, and her work made the dean’s list of exceptional theses.

One examiner said: “This is, without doubt, the best PhD thesis I have been asked to examine.”

Another said David’s work was of practical importance for the poultry industry worldwide.

She has been to Canada and Australia to present her findings.

David is now employed by Massey as a post-doctoral fellow in poultry nutrition.

In May, the family gained residency. In two years they can apply for permanent residency, then in five years, citizenship.

“Palmy is our home now, our new home,” Jebanayagam says.

He is a settlement support volunteer for the Red Cross, helping former refugee families learn about Palmy. He is now working with his fifth family.

“I’m very pleased that I can help them.”

He is on the Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatū committee and also helps international Massey students settle in Palmerston North.

Jebanayagam is keen for a formal structure to be developed to bridge the gap between skilled migrants, such as tradespeople, and potential employers. They need a way to connect to share experiences and expectations.

The “super-busy” man is also a member of Palmerston North Toastmasters Club.

The family’s next goal is to buy their own house.

“Palmerston North is a beautiful city that we like. It is convenient to raise kids - that is one of the reasons why we want to settle down in Palmy.”

The people are helpful and welcoming, there are lots of playgrounds and the city is only two hours from Wellington.

It is easy to reach any part of the city within 10 minutes.