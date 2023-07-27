The Underbellies are Mark Boyes aka Lodge (left) and Pietro Cariga.

The Underbellies are a pop-rock duo from Palmerston North.

They formed last year and write, record and perform their original music.

They developed their style by exploring sounds from the 1980s and 1990s, ranging from rock blues to synth-pop, mixing vocal harmonies, catchy riffs, and a recognisable rhythmic background.

The Underbellies are Mark Boyes (Lodge) and Pietro Cariga.

They strive to “fill the room” with synth/electronic sounds, Cariga says.

Their lyrics range from the introspective to the ironic, with a few “watch life go by” recurrent themes. They are rapidly expanding their repertoire and distribute their music on all main digital platforms.

The Underbellies will perform at Snails: Artist-run spaces on August 12.

Via streaming, they have gained followers and subscribers in North America, South America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, Cariga says.

Lodge is from the UK and Cariga from Italy, but settled in Palmerston North more than 15 years ago and adopted it as their hometown.

They have already performed live in Palmy, including at Explore Esplanade Day.

“We are particularly excited to perform at Snails,” Cariga says.

“It is an inspiring venue, quaint and welcoming, with the right mix of old furniture, a great stage, an awesome sound system and just the right vibe. They do wonders to promote local artists, and I often attend their shows as a spectator.”

The Snails show will feature several tunes already released on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and a few soon-to-be-released songs.

Their first album is in the final production phase. It will include Mount Cleese, a rock tribute to Palmerston North containing less than subtle references to the composting pile at Awapuni Resource Recovery Park.

Mt Cleese was named by the city council for English comedian John Cleese after his derogatory comments about the city.

The Underbellies will be supported by Nic Mason and Shadowcaster.

Mason’s genre is contemporary acoustic loop rock. After the first 20 years of his music career writing music in heavy rock bands, Mason uses these experiences as a solo singer-songwriter.

Shadowcaster, hailing from several points across the lower North Island, is a fledgling six-piece ensemble offering an assortment of introspective, upbeat originals penned by frontman Trent Graham.

Individually inspired by a wide array of classic and contemporary sounds, the Shadowcaster family marries their eclectic hodgepodge of styles together to create a nostalgic pop-rock jaunt.

The Details

What: The Underbellies - Shadowcaster - Nic Mason

When: Saturday, August 12, 7.30pm

Where: Snails: Artist-run spaces

Tickets: $10 at the door, all ages welcome
















