Jono and Karen Naylor on their wedding day, 33 years ago this month.

It’s a cognitive workout but once you get your grey matter around it a concept worth considering.

It is also, Jono Naylor says, a challenge of politics at all levels.

“You are trying to live up to your perception of others’ perception of you.”

You are not living up to your expectations or even trying to live up to other people’s expectations.

“I’m measuring my success by what I perceive to be your perception of me.”

The former Palmerston North city councillor, mayor and list MP says politicians often think they need to go to an event otherwise people will think they are lazy. But politicians and wannabe politicians don’t know if people will actually think that.

“Sometimes you will be right, but sometimes you are putting a level of pressure on yourself that is bad for your mental health. So when I hear politicians boast about ‘I have worked three weeks in a row without a day off’ I just go ‘Well that just makes you stupid’. That’s not virtuous, that’s unwise. But why are you doing that? Because I’m perceiving that people will think this about me if I don’t.”

Naylor has known councillors who go to every social function but arrive at council meetings not having read their papers.

“You elect people first and foremost to govern and run the city and to be fair, if I’m looking at it most cynically, I would say that half of those people who go to half those events are doing so to be seen at those events to enhance their chances of being re-elected. They are actually out campaigning, not out working.”

Naylor is still a politician, albeit in a less public role. He has been a Horizons regional councillor since winning the 2018 by-election to replace Pat Kelly who died that year. He is also deputy chairman.

Family has always been a huge part of Jono Naylor's life.

Naylor, 56, works part-time for Environment Network Manawatū on a project to increase the amount of food rescue.

He is also self-employed as JN Consulting, providing training and one-on-one personal development.

He has developed Mana Tangata – Working with People, a three-hour interactive workshop designed to equip anyone who works with people.

He had drawn on 30 years of experience working with people and his social work training to provide insights to help people who work with people.

Naylor likes the te reo Māori term pou whirinaki - a post on which others lean, sometimes translated as a trusted friend.

“A trusted friend is the kind of person who is going to help you process decisions, hold you to account for the decisions you make, be a safe space to download and be a sounding board and all that sort of stuff. But it’s a bit hard to market yourself as a trusted friend and yet that’s ultimately the role that I think life coaches and supervisors and mentors kind of do.”

The term pou whirinaki resonates with him and he is finding this work fulfilling.

“People do a really good job when they are in a really good space so from an employer’s perspective ensuring people are in a good space means they are going to do a good job.”

He is on the board of Kids4kids charitable trust that runs National Young Leaders Day events.

Naylor and his wife Karen, a city councillor, have three grandchildren - two boys and a girl, coincidentally the same mix as their children.

Their daughter lives in Tauranga, one son is in Sydney and the other in Melbourne.

Naylor says he has rubbed shoulders with people across the spectrum and if he can use that to help someone fulfil their potential that is awesome.

“I get my kicks out of seeing other people achieve now.”





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







































