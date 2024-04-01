Palmerston North poet Jennifer Burr died on February 26, aged 90.
In 2022, the Manawatū Guardian published two of her poems Arthritis and Flu.
To mark her death, today we publish one about her city.
Palmerston North
By Jennifer Burr
The traffic hurtles round The Square.
Pedestrians who do and dare
Leap nimble-footed everywhere
And woe betide the slow.
Roll up and see the show.
The architects and builders vie
To be the first to touch the sky
And grab themselves a piece of pie.
Come, watch the city grow,
Roll up and see the show.
Our city fathers and their mates
In sanctioned glee prescribe our fates.
“Tee hee! We’ll double all the rates
and spend up large!” they crow,
Roll up and see the show.
Old buildings are a rank disgrace
Like warts upon a pretty face,
And greedy eyes begrudge their space
So Pow! Away they go!
Roll up and see the show.
The playful winds take aim and blow
As tides of shoppers ebb and flow,
So come along now, don’t be slow,
Behold this urban rodeo,
Roll up and see the show.