Update on Featherston St roadworks

Elected members will discuss the next steps for in-lane bus stops on Featherston St at a Palmerston North City Council meeting on May 22. On May 1, elected members voted 13-3 to direct the chief executive to report back on alternative options to the in-lane bus stops and pause any further work until a decision is made. Next Wednesday, elected members will hear the options and then decide on the next steps for the bus stops. Other safety improvement work is proceeding as originally planned. Meanwhile, there has been a delay in the supply of the concrete separators from Higgins’ subcontractor. The intention is to begin installing them on the outside of the cycle lanes after the May 22 meeting, a council spokesman said.

Work and Income has moved up the road

The Ministry of Social Development’s Work and Income Service Centre in Palmerston North has moved to 575 Main St. The new centre will provide a more welcoming space for visitors, improved privacy for clients working with case managers, and better security for both visitors and staff, regional commissioner Darlene Rastrick said. “The design and changes to the layout have been tested and are already in many of our service centres around the country. We’ve had great feedback from clients, our people and community groups about the changes made to other sites and we’re pleased to bring these improvements to the new service centre.” Off-street parking is available for clients and there is a dedicated employment space and a seminar room. Near Silky Otter Cinemas, 575 Main St was the home of Think Hauora (formerly the Central Primary Health Organisation).

The new Work and Income office at 575 Main St, Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Free eco programme for schools

A national environmental trust is offering free waste minimisation lessons to children in Manawatū. Bainesse School, Oroua Downs School and North Street School have already taken up the offer this year. Environmental Education for Resource Sustainability Trust hopes to roll out the Zero Waste Education programme more widely. Zero Waste Education trains specialist teachers and sends them into schools to spread the reduce-reuse-recycle message using workbooks, interactive games and activities. Trust chairman Marty Hoffart said the programme shows preschool, primary and intermediate-age children how to help their environment in practical ways. “It’s very hands-on. These kids learn how to compost, how to save water or cut back waste in their lunchboxes or exactly what goes into a recycling bin. They carry those lessons through life and they also go home and teach the grownups in their lives, so we get less waste in our communities.” The programme operates in more than 500 New Zealand schools, funded by councils in 22 districts through a levy on landfill users. “It’s a total win-win because it’s free to schools and it’s the waste-makers who pay, it doesn’t come out of ratepayer pockets.” Visit zerowasteeducation.co.nz for more information.