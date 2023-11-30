Snippets to help you make the most of living in Manawatū.

New responsibilities for Utikere

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere is ranked No 21 in the Labour Party’s shadow cabinet.

He has retained his role as chief whip.

Utikere has picked up extra responsibilities as Labour’s spokesman for transport, oceans and fisheries, and associate education (Pacific).

In a Facebook post today that contained 23 emojis related to his portfolios, Utikere said he was looking forward to playing his part in holding the new government to account in these areas.

Amberley Ave bridge repairs

A section of Amberley Ave has been reduced to one lane as Palmerston North City Council investigates a structural issue with a culvert drain under a bridge.

The bridge spans the culvert between Pencarrow St and Caroline Cres.

The culvert was scheduled for repairs next year but its structural condition has deteriorated more rapidly than expected, acting transport and development group manager Bryce Hosking says.

Staff at the council are now considering how best to address the structural integrity of the culvert.

The lane that remains open is the access from Pioneer Highway into Amberley Ave. The area is also closed to commercial and heavy vehicles until the repair is completed. Car drivers, motorbike riders, pedestrians and cyclists can continue to use the street as normal.

The council is committed to taking swift action to address the issue and get the bridge open to two lanes again, Hosking says.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority and we are working diligently to address the structural concerns.”

Suspicious fire in Matipo Lane

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Palmerston North.

The fire at a commercial property in Matipo Lane occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Police are appealing for sightings of any suspicious activity in the Matipo St/Matipo Lane area between 2am and 4.40am.

Police are also asking residents and businesses who have not been spoken to yet to check CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, referencing number P056894254.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Funding opportunities

Environment Network Manawatū administers the Environmental Initiatives Fund to support Palmerston North-based community initiatives that improve environmental outcomes.

Small grants (up to $1000, open year-round) and large grants (between $1000 and $12,000) are available for projects that align with the city council’s eco-city strategy priorities.

The 2024 large grant round is open from January 30 to March 14.

An information and celebration evening will be held on January 30, 5.30pm-6.30pm, at Te Manawa Museum. Register at enm.org.nz.



