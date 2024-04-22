Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Roadworks in Railway Rd

Railway Rd in Palmerston North will be closed for about two months from Monday.

Fulton Hogan will rebuild and upgrade the road surface so it can continue to be used by freight and heavy vehicles.

Closing the road will allow Fulton Hogan to do the work as quickly as possible from the rail bridge to the entrance of but not including CityFitness. The contractor will be working two shifts a day, from 5am to 11pm.

All traffic will be detoured other than vehicles accessing Carousel Confectionery and Citi-Box Containers. The intersection of Francis Way/Railway Rd will be closed.

The long-term plan is to complete the entire section from the rail bridge to Tremaine Ave, a Palmerston North City Council spokesman said. This work will be staged in three sections over multiple years.

Chance to learn about natural burials

Natural Burials founder Mark Blackham will speak in Palmerston North on May 3.

He will talk about the principles, emotions and science of natural burials, plus practical steps to achieve a natural burial.

He founded the non-profit organisation Natural Burials in 1999 and was instrumental in setting up the country’s first natural cemetery in Wellington in 2008.

The talk is at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre from 10am-11am.

The meeting will also discuss how natural burial options might be progressed in Manawatū.

Funding for rural projects

Applications are open for a Rural Women New Zealand-administered grant.

The Cynthia Collier Grant is for rural projects and activities focussed on children, older people, community, conservation, counselling, and education.

Collier spent her adult life on Wakarua Station near Taihape and was a passionate supporter of her community and the work of Rural Women.

One grant of $5000 will be made for the next three years, with the first grant this year.

The application form is at ruralwomennz. Applications close on April 30.



