Rangitīkei candidate Suze Redmayne has received a high ranking on the National Party’s list.

National Party rankings announced

The National Party’s candidate for Rangitīkei, Suze Redmayne, is number 21 on the party’s list. She is ranked higher than several sitting MPs, including Barbara Kuriger, Simon O’Connor and Sam Uffindell. Palmerston North candidate Ankit Bansal is ranked number 52 while Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Harete Hipango is number 31.

New Zealand Food Awards finalists announced

Palmerston North’s Automatic Bakery is a finalist in the 2023 New Zealand Food Awards. Its half-baked balsamic onion and feta bread is a finalist in the artisan category. The New Zealand Food Awards have celebrated Aotearoa’s food and beverage manufacturers since 1987. There were 396 entries from 124 companies this year, resulting in 61 finalists. Owned and operated by Massey University, the awards are open to food and beverage manufacturers, primary food producers, food service providers, and ingredient supply companies. The 10 category winners and supreme winner will be announced on October 19.

Funding to nurture next generation of talent

Applications are open for the Arts Heart educational development project scheme. Administered by Palmerston North City Council on behalf of the Palmerston North Performing Arts Trust, the funding empowers performing arts organisations to nurture the next generation of talent. Trust chairwoman Sheridan Hickey encourages all eligible organisations and groups to apply. “Fostering young talent is not just a duty but a privilege and this scheme embodies our commitment to nurturing the creative spirit of Palmy’s young performers. Through workshops, summer schools and master classes, we aim to provide a platform where imagination knows no bounds, skills flourish, and aspirations take flight.” Projects can delve into all sorts of performing arts disciplines, and up to $5000 will be granted to each successful project. Applications close on September 22. To apply, visit https://pncc.smartygrants.com.au/PNPAT_ArtsHeart2023



