Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Community grants available

Applications for Horizons Regional Council’s Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant and Community Climate Response Fund close on May 3. The grants are available to iwi, hapū, and community groups with projects that foster development in indigenous biodiversity and support mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) or respond to climate change issues in their communities. Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says it is great to be able to support communities to make a positive impact in the biodiversity and climate change spaces, to build capacity and take action. “The grants are a great opportunity for groups to access resourcing and support to either start a brand new project, or take an existing project to the next level.” Applications are open to both new and previously funded projects. For more information and to apply for these grants visit the Horizons website.

Apprentices go hammer to hammer

Building apprentices from Manawatū and Whanganui will battle it out on Saturday at the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge. Competing for a spot in the national final, the apprentices will need to complete a project over eight hours. The event will be held at UCOL Te Pūkenga, Block 10 in Princess St, Palmerston North, and is open to the public. The best time to attend is from 3pm onwards, with the winner announced about 5pm.

Bitches Box to perform in Pohangina

Farmstrong is bringing the Bitches Box’s new show Bitches Box: Episode 4 to cyclone-affected Pohangina Valley. Actors Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar will revisit some of their most-loved dog characters. Set on a high-country station during mustering, chaos ensues. The show gives rural communities a chance to take a break, connect and laugh with others. It is on Saturday, May 11, at Camp Rangi Woods at Totora Reserve. Tickets are $15, which includes a barbecue dinner. Book at farmstrong.co.nz/events. Farmstrong helps farmers, growers and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.







