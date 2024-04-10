Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Firefighters to compete in firefighter sports

On Friday and Saturday, more than 120 firefighters will compete in the North Island Firefighter Challenge in Palmerston North.

They will compete as individuals and in teams in the annual event organised by the United Fire Brigades’ Association, working their way towards the National Firefighter Challenge in May.

The challenge is adapted from a similar event held in the United States.

Competitors race against each other and the clock wearing full personal protective equipment and breathing apparatus. They start by climbing a six-storey tower carrying a 19kg flaked hose, then hoist a 20kg hose coil up six storeys, before using a 4kg shot hammer to drive a beam 1.5m.

Competitors then burst through saloon doors to hit a target with a charged hose, before dragging an 81kg mannequin 30.5m to the finish line.

The challenge will be held at Te Marae o Hine/The Square 12pm-4pm on Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

Josiah Greig wins apprentice challenge

Palmerston North’s Josiah Greig has won the Manawatū heat of the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge.

On Saturday, the apprentices were given eight hours to build a picnic table that followed specific design plans and met minimum safety standards.

Greig, 24, works at Craig Homes Development. He won a $500 ITM voucher to redeem on trade tools and a place in the national final in June.

The picnic tables built on Saturday will be sold to raise money for the New Zealand Certified Builders Apprentice Trust.