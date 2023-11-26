Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Dangerous chemicals collected

Nearly 1300kg of dangerous materials were collected at Palmerston North City Council’s chemical waste drop-off day last month.

Group manager of property and resource recovery Bryce Hosking says the day was a success.

“Even with not-so-great weather, 121 awesome people signed up, and 105 of them actually showed up to do their bit. This turnout, rain or shine, shows how much our community cares about getting rid of waste the right way.”

More than 410 litres of pesticides, 275 litres of waste oil, and 200 litres of household chemicals were collected.

One of the standout aspects of this year’s drop-off day was the collection of 35kg of phosphorous, a highly hazardous substance, Hosking says.

Some people disposed of other tricky things like Lindane, Paraquat, Dieldrin, and 2,4-D, with these canisters looking extremely dated.

The chemicals were then disposed of safely.

This year’s results almost double the amount collected at the last chemical waste drop-off day in 2020.

“Never tip chemicals down your drains outside – this can travel to our wastewater treatment plant where it damages our equipment, or it could end up directly in our waterways,” Hosking says.

For more information on what items can be disposed of and where, visit pncc.govt.nz/Services/Rubbish-and-recycling/What-goes-where.

Travelling fellowship winners

The Jaycee Trust Travelling Fellowships for 2023 have been awarded to Jaden Hita and Jayden Glentworth. They each receive $5000 to support their projects.

Hita, a 17-year-old born and raised in Palmy, was part of the Men’s Junior Blacksox softball team that competed at the Men’s Softball World Cup in Mexico this month.

He plans to give back to the community by sharing his experiences and facilitating skills training clinics, serving as a positive role model and ambassador for Palmy’s sporting excellence.

Glentworth, another proud Palmy resident, is embarking on a three-month trip to British Columbia, Canada, and Colorado, the United States, where he will undergo intensive training and compete in the 2024 US and Canadian Alpine Skiing Nationals and the Americas Cup.

This project is part of his journey to improve his International Ski and Snowboard Federation point standing, which will enable him to qualify for the Europa Cup and the World Cup. Glentworth is also a member of the New Zealand 2023-24 Paralympic Sport Collective Cohort.

He uses his platform to raise awareness of disability issues.

Big Heart Appeal volunteers sought

Big-hearted volunteers will be active in February for the Heart Foundation’s Big Heart Appeal.

The money raised will fund heart research and overseas training for New Zealand cardiologists, Heart Foundation medical director Dr Gerry Devlin says.

The foundation is asking Kiwis to gift a couple of hours of their time on February 23 or 24 to volunteer as street collectors.

“With heart disease claiming the life of one Kiwi every 90 minutes, volunteering for us is a vital way you can help in the fight against New Zealand’s single biggest killer – heart disease,” Devlin says.

Sign up to volunteer at heartfoundation.org.nz/volunteer.



