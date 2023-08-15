Snippets to help you make the most of living in Manawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Manawatū.

Central city bank to close

TSB will permanently close its Palmerston North branch on September 27.

“Like all banks, we’re seeing more customers choose to bank online rather than in person, and with that, their expectations of digital products and services are quickly evolving,” acting chief executive Gordon Davidson says.

“We are working with our affected people to find new opportunities across the bank wherever possible.”

TSB is digitally transforming its business to continue delivering “easily accessible, intuitive products and services”.

Parentline to celebrate milestone

Parentline Manawatū is turning 40.

As it has evolved over the past four decades, Parentline has continued to work with parents and caregivers to achieve better outcomes for children, manager Raewyn Persson says.

Today, Parentline is based in Hancock Community House and offers parenting group programmes, as well as a counselling service. Parenting Through Separation, Blended Families, Great Fathering, The Incredible Years and a range of Triple P (Positive Parenting) programmes are regularly provided.

A celebratory afternoon tea will be held on August 25. Anyone associated with Parentline over the years can ring 0800 4 326459 or email manager@parentlinemanawatu.org.nz for an invitation.

Grants awarded to community projects

Horizons Regional Council has awarded 36 community projects funding through the Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant and Community Climate Response Fund this year.

Horizons chairwoman Rachel Keedwell says the impacts of climate change are intertwined with impacts on native biodiversity, so it makes sense to have grants to cover both areas.

“This year we received a record number of applications region-wide across the two funds, and my only disappointment is we don’t have enough to fund them all,” Keedwell says.

A total of $341,774 has been awarded, which includes six multi-year projects from previous years.

Waimarama Freeman – Te Mata o te Whenua, a Manawatū project, received funding from the Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant.

The Manawatū groups to receive climate response funding are:

Environment Network Manawatū – growing gardens and communities

Palmerston North Street Van – electrical testing

Te Awanui a Rua Charitable Trust – kaitiaitanga kaimahi for rangatahi (multiple districts).

Successful fundraiser

A new work by Karl Maughan sold for $23,500.

Self-described Feilding old boy Peter Christensen donated the oil painting to the Feilding and District Art Society to be auctioned as a fundraiser for the society.

The painting was bought by a Manawatū family.